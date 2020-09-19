Mohill celebrate victory in McGovern Brothers London Ladies Intermediate Championship Final - GALLERY

An impressive Mohill swept to a 3-7 to 1-3 victory over Dromahair in the McGovern London Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final, sparking some wild celebrations in a sunny Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin Ballinamore on Saturday afternoon. The first of the Ladies Finals saw Mohill claim the glory and Willie Donnellan was there to capture the images from the day.

SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR FULL REPORT