Carrick-on-Shannon break Cluainin hearts as they leave it late to claim Leitrim hurling crown - GALLERY

Carrick-on-Shannon twice struck late goals to deny a heartbroken Cluainin victory in Saturday's Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final in Avantcard Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, winning out 2-15 to 0-18 after extra-time. The north Leitrim men were on the brink of victory in ordinary time only for a late goal from a free to send the game to extra-time.

Then, with the sides level at the end of extra-time approached, a long range Stephen Goldrick free from inside his own half somehow ended up in the net to give the Carrick men the victory after a titanic struggle where the north Leitrim men were the better side for long periods.

Willie Donnellan and James Molloy were on hand to capture some great images of fans attending the game. See who you can spot.

