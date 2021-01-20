Facts and figures from the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of 2020 - GALLERY

As the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies Club Teams of 2020 have been announced, we decided to have a good look at the final teams, voting figures and family connections after what was a frankly astonishing response to the competition.

Mohill & St Mary's Kiltoghert top the Men's list with four winners, Glencar/Manorhamilton and Fenagh St Caillin's have two each with one apiece for Gortletteragh, Melvin Gaels and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins

On the Ladies side, Glencar/ Manorhamilton and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins take five awards each, three for St Joseph's and one each for Kiltubrid & St Brigid's.

Finally, only six players who made the men's team received more votes that the lowest tally recorded by a player on the Ladies team as the voting for the Ladies Club Team far exceeded the number of votes cast for the men's team.

