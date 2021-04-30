Eslin GAA Club welcomes sponsorship

Adrian McCaffrey certainly is a true Eslin GAA man for not only is the former player now managing his home club but he had sponsored a set of jerseys, training tops and kitbags for the club.

Adrian of O'Callaghan's Bar Mohill and McCaffrey & Co Accounts Mohill recently presented the gear to Eslin GAA club ahead of the resumption of gaelic games and Willie Donnellan got some pictures of the presentations outside O'Callaghan's Bar in Mohilll.