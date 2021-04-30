GAA
Eslin GAA Club welcomes sponsorship
O'Callaghan's Bar Mohill and McCaffrey & Co Accounts Mohill sponsors jerseys, training tops and kitbags for Eslin GAA Club
Adrian McCaffrey certainly is a true Eslin GAA man for not only is the former player now managing his home club but he had sponsored a set of jerseys, training tops and kitbags for the club.
Adrian of O'Callaghan's Bar Mohill and McCaffrey & Co Accounts Mohill recently presented the gear to Eslin GAA club ahead of the resumption of gaelic games and Willie Donnellan got some pictures of the presentations outside O'Callaghan's Bar in Mohilll.
