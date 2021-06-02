Some great images from Leitrim's outing to Corrigan Park to take on Antrim - GALLERY

The sun was out, fans were back and the football was thrilling as Observer photographer Willie Donnellan captured some great images from last Sunday's Allianz NFL Division 4 North clash in Corrigan Park. Unfortunately for Leitrim, the result didn't go their way as Antrim sneaked a 2-17 to 1-19 victory thanks to an injury time Tomas McCann winner (REPORT HERE).

