Fans enjoy the action at Leitrim Ladies Lidl NFL Division 4 Semi-Final in Galway - GALLERY

Fans were back at games last weekend and the Leitrim Ladies team were supported by a die-hard group of fans who made the journey across to Milltown GAA Club in Galway for the Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Semi-Final.

Leitrim won the game 4-12 to 2-7 to book their place in the final (REPORT) against Louth and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture images from the sidelines on the day.

SEE THIS WEEK'S OBSERVER AND WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE FOR REPORT & REACTION FROM THE GAME