Glencar/Manorhamilton Ladies celebrate Connacht Intermediate Club Final success - GALLERY

Saturday, June 19, will go down as a red letter day for Glencar/Manorhamilton Ladies as the Leitrim champions became champions of Connacht for the first time when they saw off Geevagh in the delayed 2020 Connacht Intermediate Club Final in Markievicz Park.

Glencar/Manorhamilton triumphed 3-15 to 1-12 to lift their first provincial crown and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture the images from the celebrations and pictures of the lucky fans who got to attend the game.

