Warning: Graphic images of sheep killed in Leitrim

Gardai in Mohill are investigating the latest sheep kill incident that has occurred in the area. The latest incident occurred on Monday night/Tuesday morning last when a flock of 30 sheep were attacked by dogs, resulting in the death of eight sheep.

A further seven sheep were injured while the remainder of the flock has been left worried.

It is understood this is the third such incident that has occurred in the Mohill area in as many weeks.

In the wake of a number of similar events elsewhere in the country Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmer's Association Chairman John Brooks said he is appalled to hear of yet another spate of dog attacks on sheep.