A great day out at 4th Annual Leitrim Ladies Lunch

Every year it’s a hit and 2018 was no different, with over 350 attendees at the fourth Leitrim Ladies Lunch in aid of Leitrim-West Cavan Branch of Down Syndrome this event is clearly going from strength to strength.

Lough Rynn Castle Hotel was in splendid sunshine on the March 25 and there was even the opportunity to sip prosecco (kindly sponsored by Ashwood Veterinary Centre) on the lawn!

World Down Syndrome Day falls every year on this week in March and so Leitrim Ladies Lunch is a fitting awareness and fundraising opportunity, this event is one of the biggest in the country. And while it’s obviously a women’s event, there were some brief and light contributions from men on the day, an acknowledgement by both Michael Harding and Neven Maguire humoured the audience.

Each year the Ladies Lunch committee make efforts to involve the children with Down Syndrome in the event and so this year personalised artwork from the committee of mothers was exhibited on the day as a dedication to the precious things learned from their children. Additionally there was a large piece of art made by the children themselves, a tree symbolising the Leitrim West Cavan DS Branch and a wholesome contribution of the newly setup ‘Friendship Club.’

The singing performance by Noah and Leah Kirwin, a brother and sister duo from Co. Louth also set the tone of pride in our people with Down Syndrome, their siblings and the joyful contribution they bring to any occasion. Leah and Noah are confident performers and the bond of their relationship was very evident. The pair came to fame through a performance on the Late Late Toy Show with a beautiful version of ‘Titanium’ but the Leitrim audience were also treated to Leah’s own song ‘I’m Always Here For You’ written about her little brother, Noah. Keeping it local again, Shannon Healy, a Bornacoola talent also entertained with some country music.

And later the audience leaned in for an engaging and at times, poignant and impassioned account of the real need for our wider community to help eliminate disability inequality.

Tom Clonan, guest speaker on the day, is probably best known as a security analyst, Irish Times columnist and media contributor, however the invitation to the Ladies Lunch event was extended in the context of his advocacy work and campaigning for people with disabilities and carers and simply for his perspective as a father.

Becoming an advocate often evolves from a personal need (Tom’s son Eoghan has a disability) and so he, like many parents, was plunged into this role inadvertently. Through his recollections on the day, it was clear that he has found his natural position as campaigner and much of his influences were attributed to the long line of courageous and brave women within his family, all campaigners in their own right. Tom himself has been pushing an agenda of equality and justice within his work and academic research for many years. And his role has led to seminal changes within the Irish Defence Forces.

On the disability front, he believes passionately that a united campaign of solidarity is required to better the lot of Irish citizens who are unashamedly and outwardly marginalised by their disability; in fact it seems that the world of disability is one of the last places of inequality, and his rallying call on the day was for the wider community to push to address this.

Advocacy within the disability world is fractured and disjointed, we need the wider community to support positive changes. We can start by rigorously petitioning elected representatives regarding the ‘Optional Protocol’ for the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

This is the last jigsaw piece in the process of securing rights for people with disabilities. And not having this element included renders the CRPD toothless. If you want to support a campaign, this is a good place to start, and it is the right thing to do.

There is no doubt that the community of parents of kids with extra needs have an ally in the brave and honest voice of Tom Clonan.

With the full force of the Northwest business and retail community behind Ladies Lunch over two thirds of the audience bagged a give-away. And the prizes are at this stage renowned as impressive. The support for the cause, coupled with impeccable style, the plush surrounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel and the entertainment line-up demonstrated that the organisers behind the event are determined to give their supporters something special in return for their generous donations and financial contributions on the day. Back Water Jack (BWJ) a Sligo based band were a fitting end to the day after a compelling and rousing call for support by the key note speaker.

This 7 piece band sponsored by Cora Systems, Carrick-on-Shannon had everyone talking and dancing. Fronted by Jane Tansey, Maev Gallagher and Anne Brennan they were a musical sensation. From the 2018 Ladies Lunch committee heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of this year’s event.

Thank you to our very generous sponsors and donors:

HEADLINE SPONSORS

LEITRIM ASSOCIATION - London; CORA SYSTEMS - Carrick

GOLD SPONSORS



Absolute Safety & Eniroment Services - Carrick

Clairin Molloy - Carrick

McMahon Opticians - Carrick

Archway Products Ltd - Jamestown

EPA Staff - Castlebar

Vobe Interiors - Carrick

Ashwood Veterinary Centre Ltd - Mohill

Galway Tool & Mould Ltd - Galway

West Pharma Ireland - Dublin

Lough Rynn Castle Estate



SILVER SPONSORS

Absolute Safety & Enviroment Services - Carrick

JDK Design - Sligo

North West Dive Service - Manorhamilton

ATCAM Ltd - Ballinamore

Karen Murtagh - Carrick

O'Boyle & Co Chartered Accountants - Longford

Bloomfield House Hotel - Mullingar

Kieran Total Healthcare - Carrick

Rachel Murray - Sligo

Bradley Clinic - Carrick

Kilronan Castle Estate

Supermacs - Carrick

Casting Emporium

Lakelands Town & Country Store - Longford

Supervalu - Carrick

Core Print - Sligo

Lock Up Alarms - Manorhamilton

The Cottage Restaurant - Jamestown

Corrib Oil - Carrick

LotusWorks - Sligo

The Oarsman - Carrick

Drumkeeran I.F.A.

Lunneys Service Station - Carrick

Therapie - Sligo

De Vinos Restaurant - Carrick

Lyric Ireland Ltd - Ballinamore

Tullamore Court Hotel

Eurofin Agroscience Services - UK

MacNean House & Restaurant - Blacklion

Viewmount House & Restaurant - Longford

Focal Point Opticians - Carrick

Masonite Ireland - Drumsna

West Lift Safety Services - Sligo

Gerry Reynolds - Carrick

McHughs Bar - Glenfarne

Westport Hotel Group

Hats by Cora Byrne - Carrick

Molloy Booksellers Ltd - Carrick

J.J. Rhattigan & Co

Murtaghs Bar - Carrick



DONORS

A & D Selections - Mohill

Fordes Inn - Drumkeeran

McMorrow Butchers - Manorhamilton

AC Motors - Jamestown

Fuschia Interiors - Longford

MAcManus Pharmacy - Manorhamilton

A Cut Above Hair Salon - Dromahair

Gannons - Mohill

Merenda - Manorhamilton

Adeline O'Brien - Dublin

Garden Centre - Drumsna

Michael Crossan & Sons - Mohill

Aideen Gilroy

Gartlans Print - Carrick

Michael Scollan Meats - Ballinamore

Alma Cs Beauty - Drumsna

Gilbert Pharmacy - Manorhamilton

Michelle Fanning Assorted Fitness - Ballinamore

Anchorage Bar - Carrick

Gills Feeds Ltd - Drumsna

Miranda Moran Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation

B&M DIY Store - Manorhamilton

Gourmet Parlour - Sligo

Mulveys House of Gifts - Carrick

Backstage Theatre - Longford

Grafters Hair Salon - Carrick

Nevin Maguire - Blackloin

Barry Brothers Plant Hire - Gowel

Hair & Beauty by the Shannon - Dromod

New Image Hair - Manorhamilton

Beauty on your Doorstep - Dromahair

Hair & Beauty Quarter - Sligo

Nicolas Hairdressers - Sligo

Bits 'n Bites - Carrick

Hair Affair - Ballinamore

Nina's Pizzeria - Ballinamore

Blakes Aways Organic - Drumshanbo

Higgins Pharmacy - Sligo

Noeleen Din

Breege Cunnea

Irene & Paddy Gilroy - Sligo

Nuala Ginnelly

C & D Medical Hall - Mohill

JanieMac Accessories - Roscommon

Orthopaedic Unit Sligo General Hospital

Call of the Wild - Sligo

Jennifer Wrynn

O'Shea Family - Annaduff

Cannaboe Confectionary - Ballinamore

Joan McGirl - Aughavas

PJ Rigney, The Shed Distillery

Cara Pharmacy - Drumshanbo

John King Angel Card & Tarot Readings

Posh Paws - Carrick

Cathal L. Flynn & Co Solicitors - Carrick

John Russell Physiotherapy - Dromod

Rainbow Ballroom

Caz Cards - Manorhamilton

Josie Dorrigan

RAVAL @ Bonnie B Boutique - Carrick

Chris Boyle

Judge Family - Bunniconlon

Reflections Health & Wellbeing - Mohill

Clancy's - Glenfarne

Kates Kitchens - Sligo

Reynolds Topline Providers - Mohill

Clarkes Butchers - Drumkeeran

Keenan's Butchers - Manorhamilton

Rinn Neimhe Beauty Salon - Carrick

CMCS Security - Drumkeeran

Kellys Centra - Carrick

Scented Meadows - Carrick

Crescendo - Carrick

Kennedys Service Station - Carrick

Smiths Monumentals Ltd - Ballinamore

Crossan School of Irish Dancing - Carrick

Kerrigans Quarry - Kilargue

Smyths Pub - Ballinamore

D&B Hair Salon - Carrick

Kierans Centra - Drumlish

Super Valu - Ballinamore

Dalys Supermarket - Drumsna

Killassnette Co-Op - Manorhamilton

Sweet Geranium Café - Drumshanbo

Dangan National School

Kilmore Signs - Carrick

Sweets by Gartlans - Carrick

Deirdre Cooke Opticians - Sligo

Kim's Beauty - Manorhamilton

Taylors Bar - Drumsna

Dkfit - Drumsna

King & Moffat - Carrick

Tesco - Ballinamore

Dolls Boutique

Laila Valentino Hairdressing - Carrick

The Arch Bar - Jamestown

Drumkeeran Stone

Le Femme - Sligo

The Barbershop - Manorhamilton

Duignans Supermarket - Drumsna

Lia Hairdressers - Drumshanbo

The Barrel Store - Carrick

Eamonn Devaney Butcher - Dromahair

Linda Mannion Smith

The Brandywell - Dromod

Eclipse Hair Salon - Carrick

Lough Key Forest Park - Boyle

The Cutting Edge Hair - Drumkeeran

Elaines Hair Salon - Ballinamore

Lougherys Careplus Pharmacy

The Forge - Ballinamore

Enhance Health & Beauty - Carrick

Magiflow Gutters Ltd - Jamestown

The Hair Trapp - Longford

Esquires - Longford

Majella Helay Physio - Manorhamilton

The Landmark Hotel - Carrick

Evelyn Coleman

Manor Boutique - Manorhamilton

The Magnet - Carrick

Farnham Estate - Cavan

Marie O'Rourke

Thinking Toys - Clare

Feehily Family - Dromahair

Margaret Doherty

Tropical World - Letterkenny

Ffrench Family - Jamestown

Market House - Blacklion

Una & Noel McKearney

Fidelma Martyn

Mary Beirne

Voya Seaweed Baths - Sligo

Fiona McCarty

Mary Rooney

Wards Urban Day Spa

Four Seasons Florists - Ballinamore

Marys Hair Salon - Manorhamilton

Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies Ltd.

Francis Molloy Physio - Carrick

McDevitts Pharmacy - Ballinamore

Zipit - Roscommon

Fresh Today Fruit & Veg - Ballinamore

MCI - Manorhamilton