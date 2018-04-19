Carrick-on-Shannon

Great fun at Scoil Mhuire's 'The Kube'

Fundraiser in The Bush Hotel last Saturday night

There was a huge crowd in attendance in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon last Saturday night for 'The Kube' fundraiser organised by the Parents' Association of Scoil Mhuire National School, Carrick-on-Shannon.

It was a fantastic social occasion that was enjoyed by everyone.  Over 60 people took part in the challenge and the eventual winner of first prize and a cheque for €1,000 was Helen Kennedy.

Well done to everyone involved.