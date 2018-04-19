Coffee Morning by Carrick businesses for North West Hospice

Three local businesses from Carrick-on-Shannon recently got together to host a very successful Coffee Morning in aid of the North West Hospice.

Wealthwise Financial Planning, Moran McNamara Accountants and Patrick Duffy Solicitors came together to launch Carrick-on-Shannon Financial Services Centre at Hartley Business Park, which offers a one-stop-shop for business and legal services.

The event was extremely well attended with many clients, friends and family showing up to offer their support to the businesses and the Hospice.

The North West Hospice provides specialist Palliative care to those with life-limiting illness in the Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan area.

Bernadette McGarvey who is the Community Relations Manager for the Hospice explained to those in attendance the ongoing difficulty in meeting the running costs of the Hospice, which needs to generate over €1 million per year from fundraising to keep the service going.

Bernadette stressed the importance of fundraising events such as the coffee morning and local donations to keep North West Hospice in operation.

Special thanks also to Fergal McGovern of Esquires Coffee House in Carrick-on-Shannon for generously sponsoring the coffee and refreshments on the day.