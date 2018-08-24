Sligo gardai are looking to find the owners of some recently recovered property

Gardai in Sligo recently took possession of the items of property , during the course of some searches, believing them to be stolen.

In a post of the Sligo Leitrim Garda Division Facebook page a spokesperson noted: "Unfortunately there are no identifiable features, which makes it difficult to locate a possible owner. This is also a reminder as to why you should always label your property with identifiable marks."

If you recognise the items as belonging to you, or can offer any assistance in this matter, please contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000.