Gallery: Carrick An Post support striking Tesco workers

Almost 90% of Tesco staff at the Carrick-on-Shannon store were on strike and picketing last Saturday, December 22.

Staff started the picket at 6am and took it in shifts to have their voices heard until 12 midnight tonight.

Staff members told the Leitrim Observer that "this is the last thing we want to be doing today, this was our last and only resort."

They were joined by members of the An Post Carrick Branch of the Communication Workers Union who were out supporting the striking Mandate Trade Union Tesco workers.

Also in attendance were Luke Ming Flanagan MEP and Martin Kenny TD.