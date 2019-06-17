Love Island 2019: Longford's Maura Higgins enjoying champagne with hunky Tom and living the dream

After last night’s dramatic recoupling on Love Island, Anna and Longford model Maura Higgins were left single and have headed out of the villa to go on dates with two new boys.

Tommy Fury coupled up with Molly-Mae ahead of Maura, but the Ballymahon bombshell has wasted little time in switching her attention elsewhere and in the Beach Hut, she says “They got a text when we were on our dates saying that two couples are vulnerable. Sorry huns, I was enjoying my champagne with hunky Tom. Living the dream!”

However, the coupled-up Islanders in the villa have been informed that they now need to deliberate in their couples and decide who they think are the two least compatible couples.



The two couples who receive the most votes risk being dumped from the Island.



MAURA AND ANNA GET TO KNOW THE TWO NEW BOYS

Tonight, at 9pm on Virgin Media Two, Love Island viewers will see Maura initially go on a date with Jordan, while Anna has a date with Tom.

As their first dates come to an end, both Maura and Anna now have the chance to get to know the other boy.



What Tom is really interested in, is how Maura feels about Tommy, who she was previously pursuing.



Since the recoupling where Tommy coupled up with Molly-Mae, Maura seems to have moved on fast. She tells Tom “Don’t go there. I’m not into Tommy anymore.”



Tom says “It’s his loss I guess because you’re beautiful.”

Maura wants to know what Tom is looking for in a girl. He says “Athletic brunettes. I like a girl that trains. You’ve got a good body from what I’ve seen.”



Maura says “Thanks. I don’t go to the gym! I eat fifty pizzas a week! I’m just lucky. But if you were training me, I wouldn’t say no.”



Tom says “Good answer. I’d like to train you.”

Could Jordan and Tom be the boys to save Anna and Maura from single life in the villa?



As the dates come to an end, it’s time for the new boys to enter the villa but will any of the other girls take their fancy too?

