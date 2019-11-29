Watch | New multi-discipline sporting event for South & West Sligo to draw in excess of 1,000 adventure racers

Quest Sligo is the latest and most exciting event to be added to the Quest series of adventure races. This brand-new, one-day, multi-discipline sporting event will take place on Saturday 22nd August 2020 giving participants the opportunity to experience the beauty and hidden gems of South and West Sligo.

The event will see participants run, cycle and kayak their way around stunning locations such as Temple House Lake, Ladies Brae, Ox Mountains, Tawnatrohaun, and Lough Easkey.

Participants will have three routes to choose from: the ‘Challenge’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Expert’ route. The Challenge route is for those who are new to Quest or adventure racing, for those more experienced there are the longer Sport and Expert routes.

Whichever route is chosen participants are guaranteed an unforgettable experience with great comradery and adventure.

Quest Adventure Series are working with support from South and West Sligo Tourism to bring this high-profile event to the area. Director of Quest Events, Oliver Kirwan, is already looking forward to this new event, he said “We have some fantastic events across Ireland and we are really pleased to be able to bring the series to South and West Sligo.

"The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with. We’ll be bringing more than 1000 adventure racers here in August and we know the local community will put on a great reception. We are looking forward to it already!”

Paul Taylor, Chairperson South and West Sligo Tourism said “We are thrilled that South and West Sligo has been chosen as an adventure location along with other well-established adventure tourism destinations such as Glendalough, Kenmare and Killarney. We are looking forward to welcoming a large influx of visitors to our unique part of Ireland to experience more of what's on offer here. We have no doubt that the event will contribute greatly to the local economy.’’

Quest Adventure Series has five Irish events in 2020, Quest Kenmare (March 7), Quest Glendalough (April 4), Quest Sligo (August 22), Quest Lough Derg (September 12) and Quest Killarney (October 10).

The Quest team are currently developing the routes to showcase the beautiful area that is South and West Sligo. Quest Sligo will open for registration in January with launch special and early bird rates available for a limited time. Check out the Facebook event page to keep up to date with event information and details.

For more information visit www.questadventureseries.com/race/quest-sligo/ or email annette@eliteevents.ie or call (064) 6635512.

For further details on visiting South and West Sligo, check out their website https://southsligotourism.ie/