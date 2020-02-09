Gallery: Sinn Féin say they will celebrate in Sligo and Leitrim tonight

Aughavas man Martin Kenny along with his family and his massive support has left Sligo Count Centre having secured his seat in the 33rd Dáil Eireann.

The Sinn Féin band of supporters said they will bring their celebrations to O'Neill's Bar in Sligo before heading down the road to McGirl's in Ballinamore.

Martin Kenny and his supporters said they have worked hard to achieve the 15,035 votes in Sligo, Leitrim, north Roscommon and south Donegal. Sligo Cllr Chris MacManus who stood aside to allow Martin Kenny to run alone for the party, said this massive support for Sinn Féin has been "a long time time coming." He said "Republicans have dreamed of this day."

"It is not about Martin or Chris it is about Sinn Féin."

Cllr Padraig Fallon and Cllr Brendan Barry both said the word on the door steps was that people wanted a "change."