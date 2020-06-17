ON THE BOG: Pictures of fun and footin' on the local bogs this summer

Turning, footing and drawing turf on the bog has been one of the main features of the Covid-19 experience.

Lots of people have been out and about on the bog.

We want you to send us your pictures from that day on the bog - midges and all.

It could be a shot of the beautiful wonderful landscape on the bog or some photos of people at work.

The picture needn't be people working with turf, it can be images from the bog roads where people ran and walked to keep fit.

Send your photos to this email address: editor@leitrimobserver.ie.

Include names, where you're from, where the picture was taken and other details you'd like us to mention.

Write COSTA DEL SOD in the subject line of your mail.

We'll publish the pictures here on the Leitrim Observer website and in print in the Leitrim Observer.

Get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.

The pictures below are:

Andrea Rankin sent us this picture from Tullynascreena, Dromahair saying “I normally bring tea, but I planned on watching the sunset so, celebrating all things Leitrim Drumshanbo gin it is.”

Thady Frankie Noone (9½ months old) on his first ever visit to the bog, helping out his Grandad Francie Sweeney, Drumboylan and loving it

Conor Carroll from Dromahair found the one 'wet spot' on the bog at Tullynascreena, Dromahair. He wasn't impressed with Dad (Kieran) taking the photo op

The McCabe siblings from Drumshanbo, Cliona aged 3, Odhran aged 7 months and Ailish aged 2 relaxing on the bog while mam and dad did all the hard work

Kaylum Walsh's dad John, from Dromahair, took this picture of their 2020 experiences on the bog at Tullynascreena

Sophie Gallogly from Drumharkin, Fenagh enjoying the sunshine in their bog in Gortletteragh with her pet dog Darkey

Stella McGirl and Frank Mulvey at Mulveys Bog, Aughlin

Caolán Cullen giving the thumbs-up with Cuilcagh in the background

The Black Banks, Drumkeerin with Lough Allen below by Helena Golden, Leitrim Village

Richard Hackett from Mohill planning on keeping himself warm for the winter is pictured expertly stacking a trailer