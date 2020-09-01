Longford's stunning Viewmount House goes on the market for €1.1m

Top restaurant and historic guesthouse goes up for sale

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

If there's one establishment that put Longford on the foodie map over the years, very few would deny that Viewmount House is it. The 17th century period house with its award-winning restaurant, boutique accommodation and magnificent gardens has been central to Longford's hospitality sector since it opened its doors to the public.

So the news that the estate is now on the market will come as a shock to many in the county and surrounding areas this morning.

And, while the local business closed its doors in March due to Covid-19, it's important to note that the decision to put it on the market had nothing to do with Covid-19. In fact, Beryl and James Kearney are soon retiring and have decided to sell their historic property and business before taking the next step in their lives.

There has already been plenty of reaction to the news online, with chef Gary O'Hanlon tweeting that he owed Beryl and James so much. Gary was the opening chef for the restaurant at Viewmount House, and the man who set the standard for the food served there.

The country house, its trail-blazing, award-winning restaurant, its luxurious, boutique accommodation and its gorgeous gardens are on the market for €1.1m with Savills Ireland.

Since the restaurant reopened its doors after the Covid-19 lockdown, things have been very busy with plenty of bookings coming in. In fact, a large number of people have discovered the wonders of Viewmount House while staycationing in Longford.