Riverside property with 24 acres of land near Rooskey

Gallagher Auctioneers are delighted to bring to the market this wonderful riverside holding, located only a short drive from the village of Rooskey in Co Roscommon at Drumminmore.

The property comprises of a three bedroom bungalow with a selection of out-buildings sitting on 24 acres of land which goes onto the River Shannon.

This property lends to an endless amount of potential. The bungalow is in need of modernisation.

Price guide is €220,000.

For more information contact Gallagher Auctioneers, 10 Landmark Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Email: carrick@gallagherpropperty

.com;

Website: www.gallagherproperty.com

Phone: 071 9621000.

