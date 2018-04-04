Leitrim to Lyon Challenge a great success - GALLERY

Over 300 people from a wide variety of groups and sporting organisations came together on Sunday March 25, in an ambitious Healthy Leitrim campaign to rack up 1,700 Km or over 1,000 miles of exercise in the space of six hours!

Photographer Brian Duignan captured some great images of the event on the day.

Under the Healthy Ireland Leitrim Fund, Leitrim Sports Partnership ran a European Challenge which aimed to cover 1700 km the distance between Leitrim to Lyon in France by running, cycling, rowing and swimming in Aura Leisure Centre Carrick-on-Shannon from 7:00am-1:00pm.

Over 300 people took part in this event and we surpassed our original target and achieved a total distance of 1976 km.

Leitrim Sports Partnership would like to thank all the clubs and the staff in Aura that were involved in the planning and delivery of this event: Lough Key Tri Club, Carrick-on-Shannon Athletic Club, Drumshanbo Athletics Club, Leitrim Cycling Club, Carrick Rowing Club and Carrick Fins Swimming Club.