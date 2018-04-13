Four Carrick wins at Commercial Regatta - GALLERY

Carrick-on-Shannon Rowing Club had a very successful day at the famed Commercial Regatta in Islandbridge in Dublin last Sunday.

The Leitrim club saw a Ladies double in the Scull with Kate Lowe winning the Junior 14 event and Gwen O’Rourke the Junior 15 race while Fintan Earley made it a treble with a win in the Men’s Junior 18 Scull.

Kate Lowe then helped Carrick to a second win when she teamed up with Roisin Bohan, Patrycja Kaminska and Aoife Lowe with Eolann Nugent the cox to win the Junior 15 Coxed quad.

There were also some fine second place finishes for Ezekiel Stevens in Men’s Club One while Kieran Ryan also had a second place in the Junior 16. The pair of Gemma Guckian and Shauna Murtagh finished second in the Junior 18 double while Shauna also finished second in the Women’s Junior 18 event.

There were also some good performances from Grace Creighton and Elsie Harman in Women’s Junior 15 doubles, Nour Stevens in the Women’s Junior 16 and the quad of Nour, Ailbhe O’Rourke, Ava Brogan and Maeve Holohan. The Junior 15 quad of Gwen O’Rourke, Mhairi Regan, Grace Coles, Nessa Flynn and cox Erica McTiernan performed well.