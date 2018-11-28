Gallery | Déarbhla Rooney recognised as Leitrim's Sports Star of the Year

Sean McDermott Boxing Club's Déarbhla Rooney was celebrating on the double on Saturday last as she claimed two awards, including the top prize at the Leitrim Sports Star Awards which were held in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

A hugely popular winner, Déarbhla beat off stiff competition to scoop the Sports Individual Junior Award, sponsored by the Landmark.

The 'Grenade from Glenade' who this year represented Leitrim and Ireland with such distinction at both the European Youth Boxing Championships, winning a silver medal and the Youth Olympics, where she claimed a bronze medal was also named Leitrim's Sports Star of the Year.

During her acceptance speech Déarbhla paid tribute to all the other winners and when questioned about her furure ambitions, to a large cheer from all present, she said her sights are already set on the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Sean McGowan, led a special tribute to Dearbhla Rooney at Monday's Budget meeting.

Addressing the chamber, Cllr McGowan congratulated all the winners of the Leitrim Sports Awards and paid a special tribute to Déarbhla.

"She is a marvelous talent and I am sure she has a great many years of success ahead of her," he said.

Cllr McGowan also thanked everyone involved in the awards, highlighting the work of Mary Quinn and Declan Boyle in organising this year's event.

Athletics were once again very much to the fore with Gerard O'Donnell and Breege Connolly sharing the senior sports star award. Gerard retained his Irish 110m hurdle title while Breege represented Ireland in Berlin at the European Athletics Championships when she competed in the marathon.

One of the most popular award winners of the night was Ballinamore's Tommy Moran who was inducted into the Hall of Fame while Dessy Doyle was recognised for his contribution to Cumann na mBunscol with the Unsung Hero Award.

John Lowe of Carrick Rowing Club was another to be honoured as he was named volunteer of the year.

We have been named joint club of the year along with South Leitrim Special Olympics! Well done to all the winners on the night! pic.twitter.com/AnyPUh5eXp — Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA (@glenfarnekilty) November 25, 2018



The winners at the 2018 Leitrim Sports Star Awards were as follows:

Leitrim Sports Star of the Year: Déarbhla Rooney (boxing).

Senior Sports Star: Gerard O'Donnell (athletics) and Breege Connolly (athletics).

Hall of Fame: Tommy Moran.

Juvenile Sports Star: Déarbhla Rooney (boxing).

Senior Team of the Year: Carrick Hurling.

Juvenile Team of the Year: St Clare's CS GAA team.

Special Achievement Award: The Beirne Family (Ireland's Fittest Family).

Club of the Year: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher and South Leitrim Special Olympics.

Volunteer of The Year: John Lowe (Rowing).

Leitrim Observer Unsung Hero Award: Dessy Doyle (Cumann na mBunscol).

Sports School of the Year: Drumshanbo Vocational School.