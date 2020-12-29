GALLERY: Leitrim's Liam Cox nearly there after nine marathons completed in epic 12 Marathons of Christmas

He might be doing the marathon but to use a track term, Leitrim Village's Liam Cox is in the home straight of his incredible and inspirational 12 Marathons of Christmas in aid of North West STOP.

As the time of writing on Tuesday morning, Liam is currently undertaking his tenth marathon in a row over ten consecutive days, finishing each and every one of his previous nine outings in under 4 hours and 11 minutes, his fastest coming on Monday as he clocked 4 hours 2 minutes despite horrendous freezing and wet conditions.

Having set an initial target of €5,000 in fundraising for North West STOP, the response to date has been phenomenal and he looks set to surpass €20,000 by the end of the 12 days across his two donation site platforms.

Liam is due to finish the last of his 12 marathons on Thursday, December 31, on the Quays in Carrick-on-Shannon around 1pm and anyone wishing to donate can do so via https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11390433_liam-cox-s-page.html

Thanks to Mark Kelly, one of Liam's support runners, for the photos detailing some of the days of Liam's incredible effort.