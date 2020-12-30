BREAKING: Liam aims for solo final marathon to comply with Government Lockdown guidelines

Liam Cox has announced that he will complete his epic 12 Marathons of Christmas on New Year's Eve tomorrow (Thursday December 31) on his own to comply with new Government regulations to stop the spread of Covid-19.

With huge interest in Liam's incredible feat in aid of North West STOP growing over the past 11 days, Liam has taken the hard but understandable decision to halt any plans for runners to accompany him on his final 26.2 miles on New Year's eve or for family, friends and supporters to greet him when he hopefully completes his task.

In a statement issued tonight, Liam said "Hi, everyone, in light of the government announcement this evening there will a significant change in plans for tomorrow. I will now be running my last marathon within my 5km loop on my own, in light of the latest government advice.

"It’s disappointing that our original plan can’t go ahead and there can’t be people that will join me in the last leg of my journey and at the finish of this unbelievable event. This has been an incredible experience over the past few weeks and the last thing I want is to spoil it by putting anyone’s safety at risk and going against the last government guidelines.

"Although I will be on my own tomorrow, I know I will have the fantastic support of everyone in spirit to bring me over the line. Hopefully we will get to make the occasion in the future again when it is safe to do so! Take care," wrote Liam.

It had been intended for Liam to finish his 12 Marathons of Christmas challenge outside Carrick Rowing Club around 1 pm on New Year's Eve but Liam has called a halt to those plans and has asked that people do no attempt to join him or to greet him when he finishes.

Liam completed his 11th marathon in his fastest time yet today (Wednesday) in 3 hours and 56 minutes along the Leitrim Village to Drumshanbo Blueway despite freezing conditions.

Thanks once again to Mark Kelly for the selection of photos from Liam's 11th marathon and wishing Liam the very best on his final Marathon tomorrow!

