BREAKING: Liam completes final marathon in 12 Marathons of Christmas challenge in fastest time despite snow and icy conditions

Liam Cox has definitely earned a quiet New Year's celebration tonight after he completed his epic 12 Marathons of Christmas challenge, in aid of North West STOP, on New Year's Eve (Thursday December 31).

But it seems that the challenge brought out the best in the former international rower as Liam covered the 26.2 miles of his twelveth and final marathon in the challenge in his fastest time yet, 3 hours 46 minutes, some ten minutes faster than his previous best that was set just the day before.

Instead of crowds that would have greeted him were new Covid-19 restrictions not being brought in on Wednesday evening, Liam was greeted by his father Gabriel at the end of a truly staggering feat of endurance that saw him cover a total of 314.4 miles since Sunday December 20.

In that time, Liam endured rain, snow, icy and strong wind along with some nice days as he started the challenge off in Manorhamilton, running back to Leitrim Village to complete his epic feat in aid of North West STOP.

His final effort may have been his fastest but it was probably the most demanding mentally as the new restrictions meant that Liam confined his final outing to a 2Km stretch of the Leitrim Village to Drumshanbo Blueway to ensure he kept within Government guidelines, meaning he ran the same stretch of roadway 11 times each way and all without any company!

At the time of publication, Liam has raised €16,978, far in excess of his initial target of €5,000. It was an incredible accomplishment and we in the Leitrim Observer would like to pass on our sincere congratulations to Liam on completing his daunting task.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TO LIAM'S 12 MARATHONS OF CHRISTMAS CAMPAIGN, YOU CAN DO SO HERE.