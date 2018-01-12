Buy your own slice of history and stunning sea views with this fabulous listed Leitrim property

Buy a piece of history in Co Leitrim. Tullaghan House is a fabulous 18th century seven bedroom, seven bathroom residence located just off the main Sligo to Donegal road at Tullaghan village with stunning sea views to the rear.

The house itself has huge potential and with some work would become a stunning property.

Approached by a sweeping avenue the property is situated on 2 acres approximately of mature gardens including old specimen beech and oak trees and extensive outbuildings with enormous potential to redevelop.

This substantial property was built around 1780, by Thomas Dickson and is steeped in history. It even has a ‘priest’s hole’, a hiding place in the back of the house where priests were hidden during the penal period.

The late Georgian design is complimented by original features including sash bay windows, feature Adam's fireplaces, decorative cornicing, coving, horns, cast iron gates and railings.

The accommodation comprises a porch with original tiled floor & stained glass windows, an entrance hallway with fireplace, large drawing room with two beautiful Adam's fireplaces. Dining room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, utility, downstairs toilet, reception room, seven bedrooms (six with en-suite bathrooms) and the ‘priest’s hole’ room.

Several of the bedrooms boast stunning sea views of Leitrim's only coastline.

Outside there is a small courtyard with a fuel store and a separate plant room. There is also an outer yard with old buildings suitable for many different uses.

Located in the heart of an area of outstanding natural beauty with many activities nearby including surfing, equestrian centre, golf course and, for the fishing enthusiasts the Drowes River is on your doorstep.

This property is BER exempt and viewing is advised to see the true potential of this architectural and historical gem.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Draper, 10 Stephen Street, Sligo to arrange a viewing on 071 9143710. You can also see more details on this property and others like it on their website.



