Gallery: Snapshots from Leitrim's past

We had such a successful Leitrim Snapshots competition last month that we received many old photos after the contest finished.



We are delighted that our readers trusted us with these treasured photos and so we just had to share them with you all.

If you do have some beautiful old photos keep them safe because our readers want us to do another Snapshots competition in the near future.

We hope you enjoy looking back on these photos as much as we did, the pictures include people from Dromahair to Aughavas and go as far back as 1926.