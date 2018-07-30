Watch | Ireland West Airport unveils first phase of €15m airport transformation programme

Work has recently been completed on phase 1 of the airports €15m facilities investment plan aimed at further improving the customer experience for passengers and transforming the airport over the next three years.



Over €4.5m has been invested in the first phase of improvements, which have been underway for the past 18 months covering new passenger facilities, terminal upgrades and infrastructural works across the airport facility and runway.

The airport continues to invest, with the support of the Department of Transport, Department of Community and Rural Affairs, local authority stakeholders and our customers through their development fee contributions which has enabled the airport to reinvest in upgrading its facilities whilst ensuring compliance with Irish Aviation Authority requirements from a safety, security and operational perspective.

Phase 1 projects recently completed include:

• Construction and re-modelling of new toilet facilities at the airport

• Re-modelling of immigration and arrivals area creating increased circulation space for arriving

passengers

• Covered aircraft passenger boarding stairs for passengers boarding and disembarking aircraft

• Enhancement of the airport experience from a visual perspective helping to create a

combination of a lighter and brighter passenger environment and contemporary look and feel

throughout the airport terminal.

• Resurfacing of Car Park Zone 5 resulting in 250 permanent surfaced car park spaces less

than five minutes walk from the terminal

• Upgrade of existing car park equipment to the latest state of the art equipment

• Construction of a new aviation gallery in the first floor of the terminal building

• Installation of 25 new flight information display screens across the airport terminal

• Installation of new state of the art digital display screens throughout the airport facility

• Installation of a new industry best practice way finding signage system across the airport facility

• Upgrade and replenishment of ground handling equipment, snow clearing equipment and

safety and response vehicles

• Extension to the fire station at the airport

• Enhancements to the airport retail and catering facilities

• Implementation of a major airfield drainage programme on the airports runway

• Upgrading of the runway lighting system



Commenting on the completion of phase 1 of the airport transformation programme, Head of Operations and Commercial Services at Ireland West Airport, John McCarthy said “Phase 1 of the airports three year transformation programme has been completed as we enter the busiest part of the year for the airport, with over 400,000 passengers expected to pass through the facility over the remainder of the summer months. Having listened carefully to feedback from our passengers, we now

believe we are developing passenger facilities here at the airport which are up there with the best of any regional airport across Europe."

The local economy has benefited from this latest programme of developments with local contractors and suppliers from across the region being utilised where possible to carry out the works creating much needed jobs in the West.

Phase 2 of the airport transformation programme has commenced in the last few weeks and will involve the completion of the following major projects over the coming 18 months.

• Opening of a new state of the art Visitor Discovery Centre in the terminal building

• Upgrading of the airports Hold baggage screening equipment to comply with industry regulation

• Remodeling and upgrading of the airport departures area

• Upgrading of Air Traffic Control equipment

• Rehabilitation of the airports 2,400 metre long runway and upgrading of the instrument landing

system

• Further upgrade and enhancement works to the airport car park

