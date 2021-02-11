TV show confirmed to honour the 'Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships'

The LGFA and TG4, in association with AIG Insurance, have today confirmed details of ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ – a special TV show to honour the Teams of the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

The action-packed hour-long programme, to be presented by Peil na mBan lead anchor Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will air on TG4 on Saturday, February 27, at 7.15pm.

2020 marked the 20th season of TG4’s sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships, as well as the 20th year of live TV coverage of the All-Ireland finals.

Fermanagh captured the TG4 All-Ireland Junior silverware, Meath landed the Intermediate title, and Dublin were crowned Senior champions for a fourth successive year.

In a season like no other, these were memorable TG4 All-Ireland Championships, with players across the three grades providing some golden moments.

‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance’ will reveal the 2020 Junior, Intermediate and Senior Teams of the Championship.

15 players will be honoured from the Junior grade, 15 from the Intermediate ranks, and 15 from the Senior Championship.

In addition, the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year award winners will be announced (one from each grade), while the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year) winner will be revealed.

AIG Insurance are delighted to partner with TG4 and the LGFA for a celebration of the 2020 All-Ireland Championships – and if your 1, 2, 3 for AIG Cúl na Bliana matches the choices of our expert panel, you’ll be in with a chance to win a €500 O’Neills voucher, kindly supplied by AIG Insurance, the LGFA’s Official Insurance Partner.

You can check out the eight cracking goals in the running at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=MoiK8G2nBXE and you can vote for your top three at: https://www.tg4.ie/aig

The nominees have been revealed for the 2020 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year awards, with a winner to be confirmed from each of the three Championship grades, Junior, Intermediate and Senior.

Junior: Meadhbh Deeney (Wicklow), Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh).

Intermediate: Fiona Claffey (Westmeath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Vikki Wall (Meath)

Senior: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Sinead Goldrick (Dublin), Carla Rowe (Dublin).