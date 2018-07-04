Gallery | Crowds flock to enjoy Cycling Festival in Manorhamilton and Dromahair

A group of about 50 cyclists, which included visitors from many parts of the world as well as from all over Ireland, recently caused a bit of a stir in North Leitrim.



Over a weekend, they were hosted by communities in Manorhamilton and Dromahair, and were both involved in and were treated to a range of activities which included heritage, art, music, food and camping and of course some cycling.



They enjoyed not just the beautiful summer weather, but visits to some of the North Leitrim attractions such as Lough Gill and O'Rourke's Table. Activities in Manorhamilton included cycling adventure tales in the Glens Centre, children's introduction to cycling safety, while in Dromahair, the activities included the annual Dancing at the Five Crossroads, and the Great Greenway Cycling Circus Carnival, where a range of creative activities took place.



Highlights included the inaugural journey of 'Gluais Linn' - the first trishaw (tricycle) in Leitrim and a performance of the the Old Market Street Swing Band at Edergole Cottage. A circus fancy dress parade of bicycles enabled judges to award prizes for the best dressed bicycle as well as some of the creative costumes on display.



The overall aim of the festival was to celebrate the locality for its wonderful cycling routes, to bring people together to learn about the future of cycling in the area, to build a community that can be involved in developing the area and to have some fun.

Congratulations to all @CyclingLeitrim, to the Volunteers in Dromahair, to @leitrimcoco & St Feilim's Nursing Home as well as Sligo's Old Market St String Band on a superb Cycling Circus Carnival on the SLNC Greenway today. It was magic! pic.twitter.com/RqnxnSPK5r — Sligo Cycling (@SligoCycling) June 24, 2018



D'éirigh go hiontach leis an deireadh seachtaine.

