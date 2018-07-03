Heatwave

Sizzling summer makes for great pictures of Lovely Leitrim

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Sizzling summer makes for great pictures of Lovely Leitrim

The soaring temperatures the county has been basking in over the past few weeks have helped showcase the county like never before.

While the lack of rain is less than ideal for farmers and animals and the intense heat has made it difficult at times for those stuck in offices or cars, the sizzling temperatures have helped put a smile on faces of young and old and helped give the best possible impression of the locality to tourists and visitors.

The cloudless sky and glowing sun have made for some stunning pictures from throughout the county.

Smells like summer! #Leitrim #farmlife #hay #summer

A post shared by Edwina Guckian (@edwinaguckian) on

The good news is the latest from Met Eireann is that the good weather is here to stay ... for the forseeable future at least!

Read Also:

The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas