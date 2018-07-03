Sizzling summer makes for great pictures of Lovely Leitrim

The soaring temperatures the county has been basking in over the past few weeks have helped showcase the county like never before.

While the lack of rain is less than ideal for farmers and animals and the intense heat has made it difficult at times for those stuck in offices or cars, the sizzling temperatures have helped put a smile on faces of young and old and helped give the best possible impression of the locality to tourists and visitors.

The cloudless sky and glowing sun have made for some stunning pictures from throughout the county.

What a brilliant day for this event.



Carrick-on-Shannon Canoe Club

Ribadesella Series

55th Annual Ranking Marathon

Saturday 30th June 2018#CarrickOnShannon#Leitrim#Roscommon pic.twitter.com/enRekO03Ww — Keith Nolan (@keithnolanphoto) June 30, 2018

A post shared by Roseofinnisfree (@roseofinnisfree) on Jun 29, 2018 at 5:16am PDT

The good news is the latest from Met Eireann is that the good weather is here to stay ... for the forseeable future at least!

Warm and dry today, with good sunshine. Maximum temperatures 22 to 27 Celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in mostly light northeast or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/Ub0VYNNRRt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2018

