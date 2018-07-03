Heatwave
Sizzling summer makes for great pictures of Lovely Leitrim
The soaring temperatures the county has been basking in over the past few weeks have helped showcase the county like never before.
While the lack of rain is less than ideal for farmers and animals and the intense heat has made it difficult at times for those stuck in offices or cars, the sizzling temperatures have helped put a smile on faces of young and old and helped give the best possible impression of the locality to tourists and visitors.
The cloudless sky and glowing sun have made for some stunning pictures from throughout the county.
From my garden @StormHour @BestSunsetPhoto @LeitrimTNetwork @barrabest @newslineweather @WizardWeather @weather__pics @irish_daily_ @irishexaminer #sunset #heatWave #CARRICKONSHANNON #Leitrim #SaturdayNight #June30th pic.twitter.com/A7FkrvHzRc— NLphotography (@nadinelorgie) June 30, 2018
King of Leitrim pic.twitter.com/q0zxrDwSs9— Kelly (@KellySWhalley) May 16, 2018
Driving around Gleniff Horseshoe and Glenade Valley with @iplay4you31 / Chasseurs de Trésor this morning... #gleniffhorseshoe #glenade #eaglesrock #leitrim #sligo #ireland #tourismeirlandais pic.twitter.com/pVSfJSrQwr— The Lone Peakbagger (@LonePeakbagger) June 28, 2018
What a brilliant day for this event.— Keith Nolan (@keithnolanphoto) June 30, 2018
Carrick-on-Shannon Canoe Club
Ribadesella Series
55th Annual Ranking Marathon
Saturday 30th June 2018#CarrickOnShannon#Leitrim#Roscommon pic.twitter.com/enRekO03Ww
#sunrise in #CarrickonShannon #Leitrim this morning. @Carrickrc @leitrimtourism @barge_holiday #Roscommon @johncreedon @JOEdotie pic.twitter.com/yAqez3UkTN— Gerry Faughnan (@GerrysPix) June 30, 2018
Hard to believe this is Ireland #ireland #discoverireland #cavan #leitrim #fermanagh #roscommon #sligo #explore #exercise #exploreire #exploretogether #getoutside #outdoors #hike #instapic #travel #adventure #photography #ireland_gram #june #buzzard #livingthedream #mountains #sun #summer #sky #ireland_daily #wildatlanticway #2018
#wanderireland #earth_shotz #earth_deluxe #landscape_brilliance #landscapephotography #sunsets #sunset_vision #exploreireland #exklusive_shot #moodygrams #thisisireland #outdoors #outsideisfree #passionpassport #glencar #leitrimtourism #leitrim #lovelyleitrim #loves_ireland #raw_ireland #raw_country #ireland_insta #ireland_gram #wawpics #wildatlanticway #irishpassion
The good news is the latest from Met Eireann is that the good weather is here to stay ... for the forseeable future at least!
Warm and dry today, with good sunshine. Maximum temperatures 22 to 27 Celsius, coolest in coastal areas, in mostly light northeast or variable breezes. pic.twitter.com/Ub0VYNNRRt— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 3, 2018

