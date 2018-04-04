Gallery | 16th Annual Leitrim Harriers Hunt Ball in Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo

A wonderful night was had in The Lough Allen Hotel on Saturday night last for the annual Leitrim Harriers Huntball.

The organisers have expressed a special thanks to the McManus family and all the staff in the hotel for a wonderful night, to the band 'The Wildcats' who kept the crowd dancing from the first song until the last, all the sponsors for their generous raffle prizes/auction prizes we thank you, to our MC Tòmas Mulligan for keeping everything running smoothly, a special mention to Willie Donnellan from the Leitrim observer and Karen Green for taking photos of everyone on the night, to everyone who travelled near and far to support our Huntball a big big thank!



Congratulations to Shane Costello and Wendy Cooney who got our newcomers award, Andy Mc Entee for best turned throughout our hunting season, our jnr award winners Francis Mc Girl and Abagh Harten well done to you all. Our farmers Draw winners Donal Ellis Cloone, Stevie Reynolds Drumshanbo and Michael Sheridan Aughavas.

To everyone who bought in our auction thank you for your generosity.



Thank you to all our committee, masters, huntsman, whips/field masters and all our members for everything on the night and throughout the season!!