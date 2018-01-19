Gallery: Glamour and Glitz at Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Lunch in Kilronan Castle

In the wonderful surrounds of Kilronan Castle over 320 glamorous ladies gathered to celebrate Women’s little Christmas in style and for a good cause. It was all glitz and glamour on Sunday, Jan 7 for the social event of the year for a local charity- North West Simon Community.



Organiser of the event for four years Mary Mc Keon said “The event was a massive success this year with over 320 ladies seated for a fantastic three course meal with wine, the event is getting better every year.” Guests were welcomed to The Dungeon Bar for mulled wine and canapés and then to the magnificent ballroom for a superb meal.



MC on the day was Eileen Magnier from RTE and a voluntary Board member of North West Simon Community. Eileen spoke passionately on behalf of the charity followed by Nikki Bradley who was very inspirational and received a standing ovation. To wrap it all up Mary Mc Keon thanked everyone for coming, all who showcased on the day and gave spot prizes and the management of Kilronan Castle for their professionalism.



10 ladies were presented with a gift bag from Salon 2 in Sligo in “Who makes you smile” Competition each with a €200 voucher for David Mc Conville Orthodontics enclosed. The overall winner received a David Mc Conville Orthodontics Voucher for €2,000 and a goodie bag from Saloon 2 to include a €50 voucher. The ladies really put a huge effort into the “Splash of Yellow” and as a result four winners were picked by Bernie Delaney, Style Coach. The fourth was a group of 10 ladies who wore yellow wigs for the whole day and certainly brought a splash of yellow to table no 10.



Although the cause – North West Simon Community and homelessness is a very serious issue - the day itself is always lots of fun. The NoteOrious4 really added to this year’s event with their beautiful singing and Liam Gannon, Harmony Weddings ended off the event beautifully.



The charity wish to thank the following for their kind sponsorship: David Mc Conville Orthodontics for sponsorship of the wine and several spot prizes, Feehily’s Florists, Salon 2, Markievez Pharmacy, John Murphy for taking photos. Thanks to Michelle Baxter for her assistance with sourcing spot prizes and organising the competition.



Sincere thanks to Kilronan Castle for their professionalism and generosity on the day. All ladies received a 10% discount for the Spa at Kilronan Castle. Thanks to Taylors Interior Boyle for their discount vouchers; Eileen Forrestal from Get Up and Go for all the Wallplanners for 2018 and all who donated spot prizes – list on North West Simon Community Facebook Page.

Over 60 fantastic spot prizes were given out on the day.



Traditionally, Nollaig na mBan was a day for women to relieve themselves of household duties and revel with female friends. The custom on Women’s Little Christmas is that women get a much needed rest after catering to everyone during the festivities and they are supposed to sit back and let men take over the house work! What better way to relax and support a very worthy cause. Ladies put Sun 6th Jan 2019 in your diary for next year. All money raised from this event goes towards the housing support service in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal. Now in its fourth year this event has raised over €35,000 to date for North West Simon Community– well done to all the ladies who support this worthy local cause and travel from all over to support this event each year.