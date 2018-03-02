Gallery: Leitrim athletes claim 11 gold medals at Connacht Indoor Championships

Leitrim’s young athletes had a very busy and successful weekend at the Connacht Indoors in AIT International Arena in Athlone, bringing home 11 gold medals and a host of silver and bronze awards.



North Leitrim won three gold medals in the walk through Sara O’Beirne (U14), Niamh Carolan (U16) and Darragh Mitchell (U16) while clubmates Diarmuid Giblin and Ella McDaid had impressive wins in the U16 60m hurdles, John Fallon completing their golden haul in the U16 Shot.



Carrick AC brought home five gold medals through Ellis Conway (U18 400m), Declan Kennedy (U12 600m), Toyosi Fagbo (U15 60m), Gerard Murtagh (U14 60m and Lauren Reynolds (U16 1,500m).



There were some notable performances with a Leitrim clean-sweep in the U16 Girls 1,500m where Lauren Reynolds led home Ellie O’Rourke and Sarah Brady while the Kennedy brothers, Declan and Patrick, filled the top two spots in the U12 600m.

North Leitrim’s Diarmuid Giblin and Ella McDaid were very impressive winners of the U16 60m Hurdles while Carrick AC’s Gerard Murtagh (U14) and Toyosi Fagbo (U15) both ran exceptionally good times in their 60m finals.



Ellis Conway also ran an impressive 60.92 to win the U18 400m in a very strong display.

The top four finishers in every event, except the U12 600m and all relays, qualify for the National Finals



Carrick AC results from Athlone are as follows:

U12 Girls: Caireann O'Grady 17th 600m 2.10.14

U12 Boys: Declan Kennedy 1st U12 600m 1.50.27; Patrick Kennedy 2nd U12 600m 1.50.62; Oisin Mollohan 2.04.08

U13 Girls: Emily Reynolds 12th 600m 2.01.83; Mairead Lowe 2.13.90; Ellie Butler 2.17.58; Keelin Cronin 3.11m Long Jump; Sarah Lowe 2.73m Long Jump; Faith Lynott & Sarah Boyd Joint 5th; Shot 6.76m; Michaela Gallagher 13th Shot 5.78m; Relay 1: 2nd Heat 1.02.40, 10th overall; Relay 2: 4th Heat 1.03.91

U13 Boys: Dara Holmes 3rd U13 Shot 7.71m, 9th 60m 9.08; Oliver Kearny 8th Shot 3.74m, 60m 9.22 Alan Beirne 9.21 60m; Relay: 4th 59.24 (third in heat)

U14 Girls: Allie Reynolds 9.57 60m (2nd in heat): Helena McLoughlin 9.24 60m (2nd in heat); Blaithin McKiernan 9.68 60m; Roisin Kelleher 9.52 60m, 2.98m Long Jump; Michaela Dunne 9.26 60m (2nd in heat), 3.30m Long Jump; Chloe Dunne 9.48 60m, 2.53.38 800m 14th; Bronagh Brennan 9.91 60m; Ellie O'Brien 2.56.23 800m, 2.46m Long Jump; Relay: 2.06.51 (3rd heat) 7th

U14 Boys: Gerard Murtagh 1st 60m 8.08; 3rd Long Jump 4.60m; Brendan Kennedy 11th 800m; 2.38.84 (5th in heat); Daniel Martin 2.59.34 800m

U15 Girls: Sophie McCabe 8.61 60m 5 th ; Kate Regan 9.20 60m; Erica McTiernan 9.60 60m; Helena

Reynolds 9.65 60m, 3.49m Long Jump, 4.87m Shot; Constance Boyd 5.72m Shot 9th, 10.15 60m; Eleanor McDermott 9.13 60m, 3.39m Long Jump; Annie Matthews 9.79 60m; Aoibhinn O'Dowd 8.98; 60m; Hannah Stenson 9.60 60m; Kirsty McHenry 8th 800m 2.39.23; Relay 1: 2.05.94 5th Heat; Relay 2: 2.11.53 5th heat

U15 Boys: Toyosi Fagbo 1st 60m 7.69; Shane Finn 3rd Shot 11.54m; 60m 8.31; Ross Flanagan 8.77; 60m; Conor Lyons 9.41 60m; Cian Mollohan 8th 800m 2.25.33; Relay 2nd 1.46.38

U16 Girls: Alanna Murray 9.14 60m, 29.66 200m; Elsie Harman 9.25 60m; Muireann Hillman Allen; 9.41 60m; Lauren Reynolds 1st 1,500m 5.17.75, 5th 800m 2.38.78; Ellie O'Rourke 2nd 1,500m; 5.18.74; 2nd 800m 2.32.01; Relay: 5th 1.59.54

U16 Boys: Daniel Bosquette 60m 8.71

U17 Girls: Alannah McGuinness 3rd 60m 8.08; 2nd 60m Hurdles 9.91; 4th 200m 27.75.

U17 Boys: Eoghan Farrell 4th 1,500m 4.46.16

U18 Girls: Ellis Conway 1st 400m 60.92; Clodagh Sheerin 2nd 200m 27.73; 3rd 60m 8.46

U18 Boys: Niall Sheerin 2nd 60m 7.75; 2nd 200m 24.90

U19 Boys: Oisin O'Dowd 4th 60m 7.66; 6th 200m 24.67.



North Leitrim AC results from Athlone are as follows:

Gold: Sara O’Bernie U14 1000M Walk; Niamh Carolan U15 1000 Walk; 1st Ella McDaid U16 60m Hurdles; Darragh Mitchell U16 1500 Walk; 1st Diarmuid Giblin U16 60m Hurdles; 1st John Fallon U16 Shot

Silver: Niamh Carolan U15 Shot; Lara Mulvaney-Kelly U16 Shot; Ella McDaid U16 200m; 2nd Aaron Bradshaw U18 Shot; 2nd Aaron Bradshaw U18 400m; 2nd U16 Boys Relay; Bronze: Niamh Carolan U15 800m; 3rd Sarah Brady U16 800m & 1500m; 3rd Shannon O’Hagan U17 Shot; 3rd Lucy McNair U18 400m; 3rd Aaron Bradshaw U18 200m; 3rd Nathan Cassidy U18 Shot

Fourth: Edward Mitchell U14 1000M Walk; Lara Mulvaney-Kelly U16 1500M Walk; Ella McDaid U16

60m; Darragh Mitchell 60M Hurdles; 4th U16 Girls Relay; Lucy McNair U18 800m; Oisin Carolan U18 Shot.

Other placing: 5th Finn Verachtert U14 1000M Walk; Helen Verachtert U15 Shot; Diarmuid Giblin; U16 Long Jump; Sixth: Sean Giblin U14 60m; 6th U14 Girls Relay; 6th Leah McGowan U15 Shot; Diarmuid Giblin U16 200m; 6th Eugene Doherty U17 200m; 7th Krzysztof Rutkowski U16 Long Jump; 8th Eugene Doherty U17 60m; 9th Edward Mitchell U14 Shot; 9th U15 Girls Relay

Tenth: Finn Verachtert U16 Shot; John Fallon U16 60m; 11 th : Krzysztof Rutkowski U16 60m; 11th Krzysztof Rutkowski U16 200m; 12th Darragh Mitchell U16 60M; 13th John Fallon U16 200m; 14th Sarah Foley U14 60m; 15th Finn Verachtert U14 60m; 16th Catherine Hill U14 60m; 17th Leah McGowan U15 800m; 18th Edward Mitchell U14 60m; 18th Rachel Keaney U14 800m; 21st Catherine Hill U14 Long Jump; 24th Catherine Hill U14 800m; 29th Alannah Witherow U14 800m; 31st Sarah Foley U14 800m; 35th Sara O’Bernie U14 800m; 35th Rachel Keaney U14 Long Jump; 40th Allannah Witherow U14 60m; 48th Rachel Keaney U14 60m