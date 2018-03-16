Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's win Senior and Annaduff Scor na mBunscoileanna titles

The County Final took place last Saturday in the Mayflower, Drumshanbo and while disheartening not to have entries in all seven events, it was nevertheless a strong and very entertaining competition and the Observer's Willie Donnellan was there to capture the action.

Carrigallen's Aoife Ni Mhaille hosted the Senior table quiz final and Bean an Tí for the evening's stage competition was St Mary’s Laura Crossan.

Leitrim has a tradition at All-Ireland level from past years for being strong in Figure, Leiriu and Music and it was disappointing to see no club entry for any of these on Saturday night.

However It was fantastic to have some familiar faces returning to Scór Liatroma aris. Maith sibh go Leir.

The quiz was held in the full table quiz format prior to the stage competition. Bornacoola emerged the winners after a tight 10 rounds were complete. Bornacoola are now our Leitrim team for the 32 county All-Ireland final. It will be held on April 14, in the Clayton Hotel Sligo at 11am.

Leitrim County medals were presented to the winners by Chairperson of Leitrim Coiste Scór Chairperson Claire Crossan. Brid Sullivan from Ballinamore accepted the Cormac MacGiolla Shield for Club na Bliana, proudly presented by Ailbhe McGill, Bornacoola.

The Leitrim representatives will go on to compete for a Connacht title in St Johns Hall Lecarrow, Co Roscommon on bank holiday Monday March 19, at 4pm. Leitrim will be hoping for winners to take part in the All-Ireland final to be held at 3pm also on April 14, in the Knocknarea Arena IT Sligo.

Rince Foirne: No Competitors

Solo Singing: Maureen Kron, Glencar/Manorhamilton

Recitation: Aidan Dockery, Bornacoola

Ballad Group: Aughnasheelin

Léiriú: No competitors

Instrumental Music: No competitors

Set Dance: Aughnasheelin

Club of year 2018: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's

Scor na mBunscoileanna

Eleven schools took part and a staggering 254 children took part in the Scór na mBunscoileanna Finals in Cloone Community Hall last Friday.

The standards of performances were an absolute credit to the schools, parents and teachers, the children really promoted the culture and talent of the schools. Some very strong and youthful contenders to possibly go forward to Scór na nÓg next Autumn. Question Time was a tough competition with teams with top marks right to the end on both nights.

Many thanks and credit to our Bean an Ti, Friday night was compared by St Mary's Laura Crossan who kept the busy evening ticking over at a steady pace.

Medals in each event were presented for first, second & third place. Very strong performances and big numbers in Solo Singing & Recitation, to which the judges also gave joint places unable to decide between some performances.

The Cormac Mac Giolla shield for the best school overall was won by Annaduff National School.

Tráth na gCeist: 1. St. Caillin's Fenagh A & Annaduff A; 2. Gaelscoil Liatroma A/ Drumcong B/ St. Joseph's Aughavas A

Rince Fóirne: 1. Aughavas, 2. St. Manchan's B; 3. Gaelscoil Liatroma

Solo Singing: 1. St. Manchan's Mohill, 2. Annaduff; 3. Gaelscoil Liatroma A & St. Joseph's Leitrim Village A

Recitation: 1. Annaduff B; 2. Scoil Mhuire, 3. St. Manchan's Mohill B & Scoil Clann Naofa Ballinamore

Rince Seit: 1. Annaduff B, 2. Annaduff A

Stage Play: 1. St. Manchan's Mohill, 2. Scoil Mhuire, Carrick

Ceol Uirlise: 1. St. Joseph's Leitrim Village, 2. St. Hugh's Dowra, 3. Gaelscoil Liatroma

Ballad Group: 1. Annaduff B, 2. Gaelscoil Liatroma B, 3. Gaelscoil Liatroma A & St. Manchan's Mohill

School of the Year: Annaduff NS