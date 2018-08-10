Gallery | Frances Cryan cuts ribbon to mark opening of new Leitrim Observer offices

The staff of the Leitrim Observer were joined by a large crowd yesterday to mark the paper's move into new offices at Unit 7, The Courtyard, off Main Street in the centre of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The event was also marked with a special collection in aid of the charity SHOUT - Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.

Commenting on the move to the new premises, Leitrim Observer editor Claire McGovern said, "We in the Leitrim Observer are delighted to be back on Main Street in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon, back in the centre of this thriving town.

"We see it as somewhat of a home coming as the Observer originally started out at the other end of the street on St George's Terrace."

Frances Cryan, the winner of Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment, former Olympic rower and a hugely successful business woman cut the ribbon on the new offices.

See next week's Leitrim Observer for more pictures from yesterday's event.

