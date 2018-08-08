Free guided tours of Sean MacDiarmada's childhood home in Kiltyclogher

Guided tours of original home of Kiltyclogher’s 1916 Proclamation Signatory, Seán MacDiarmada in Corranmore are currently available free of charge on Saturday afternoons from 12pm to 3pm, until Saturday, December 1.

This beautiful cottage is a designated National Monument; owned and very well maintained in its original condition by the Office of Public Works. The cottage is of considerable historic importance, not only as the single existing home place of any of the seven signatories of the 1916 proclamation but as a fine example of an Irish traditional cottage; offering an insight into what life was like over 100 years ago for the majority of rural Ireland residents.

Tours of the Seán MacDiarmada home are available on weekdays also; to book please contact the Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre via Facebook or Messenger –kiltyclogherheritagecentre@gmail.com, or phone 071-9854859.

The Saturday afternoon dates for this season’s Seán MacDiarmada home tours are – August 11, 19 and 25; September 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29; October 6, 13, 20 & 27; November 3, 10, 17 & 24; December 1st.