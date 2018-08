The Supreme Champion Beef Animal at Ballinamore Show - the Hynes family from Baylinn, Athlone are pictured receiving the Alec Roache Memorial Cup from left Shane Hynes, Sean McGovern, Donnie McKeon - Judges, Patrick, Emma and Molly Hynes, John McWeeney, Show Chairperson, Jim Dalton, Ballinamore Agri Stores - Sponsors, Eamon Kiernan (nephew of Alec Roache) and his sons, Brian and Shane.

Madge and Michael Casey, Mohill and Padraig Fitzpatrick, Manorhamilton at the 56th on Tuesday, August 14.

Pictured at the 56th Annual Ballinamore Agricultural Show are from left - Colin Price, Tony Ferguson and Pat Gallagher. The show was held in Creamer's field, Golf Links Road on Tuesday, Aug. 14th last.

Members of Ballinamore Show committee pictured at the 56th Annual Show in Creamer's field on Tuesday, August 14th. From left - Brendan Burns, Tommy McWeeney and Tom Burns.

The McGovern cousins from Aughawillan, Los Angeles and England. From left - Sean McGovern, Jack Beirne, Niamh and Molly McGovern, Gemma Beirne, Clodagh and Mairead McGovern and front of picture Maeve McGovern, with their dogs Minnie and Bailey

John McWeeney, Chairman Ballinamore Show Society making a presentation to Gerry Mahon on the occasion of Gerry's 50th show as M.C. Gerry first performed as M.C. in 1967 when he was Show Secretary (there was no show in 2001 due to the outbreak of foot and mouth disease). Also pictured are Tom Burns, Committee member and Brendan Burns, Secretary. Photo by Eunan Sweeney

Pictured at the 56th Annual Ballinamore Agricultural Show are cousins Conor McHugh, Ballinamore and Patricia Keane, Kilclare.

Pictured after getting their faces painted are (l-r) Ronan and Tara Mahon, Aughnasheelin

Pictured taking part in the 'Style and Appearance' competition at Ballinamore Show, from left - Cllr. Ciallian Ellis, Fenagh; Fred Gill, Shauna Gill, Cian Mollohan, Damien Gill, Roisin Gill, Padraig O'Rourke and Lisa Murphy. Front, Orla Kelly and Katie Gill, all from Drumsna.

Geraldine McBrien, Ballinamore pictured with her 8 month old daughter Chloe Creamer at Ballinamore Show 2018.

Jo Gurney pictured with her Great Dane, Obi at Ballinamore Show last week

Pictured (l-r) are Hannah Mullin, Emma McKiernan, Ella Van Der Laan and Eva Gallogly

Three year old Ryan Allison from Corgar, Ballinamore is pictured enjoying the Show.

Stewards Sean McKeon and Philip Farrelly pictured by our photographer Willie Donnellan during the Ballinamore Show.

Patrick and Kevin Keane from Kilclare, smile for our photographer at Ballinamore Show

Mary Mulvey, Ballinamore presents the Tommy Mulvey Memorial Cup for the Champion Young Horse at Ballinamore Show. From left - Gillian Devanney - Judge, Catriona McGrath, Joseph Mulvey; Mary Reynolds, Mary Mulvey and James McWeeney, Longstone, Ballinamore, winner of the cup.