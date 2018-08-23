Gallery | Great celebrations in Tarmon to mark 60th anniversary of St Patrick's NS

On Sunday, August 12, a large congregation attended a special Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Tarmon for the repose of the souls of all those buried in Curraghs Cemetery.

After the Mass, in glorious sunshine, the blessing of the graves took place at the cemetery with a large crowd in attendance.

The ceremony was conducted by Fr Tom McManus, PP, supported by local members of the community who gave out the Rosary and helped with the blessing of the graves.

At a well attended social function afterwards in St. Patrick’s National School, Tarmon, refreshments were provided by the parents association and there was an opportunity for old school friends who travelled from all over Ireland and from Britain and the USA to meet and exchange greetings and reminisce on “the good old days.”

This year is the 60th anniversary of St Patrick’s NS, which is a modern, two-teacher school with a special needs assistant and every facility for preparing pupils for the future.

Parents, teachers and past pupils are working hard to expand this great local facility which has been such an important of their lives and to keep it going for another 60 years. Go néirí an tádh leo!

