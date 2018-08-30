Gallery | Cross border Peace IV project supporting Kiltyclogher and Cashel communities

Over 50 people attended the launch of a new cross border Peace IV project in Kiltyclogher last week. The launch was officially performed by Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Sean McGowan.



Cllr McGowan welcomed Martin Kenny, TD for Sligo Leitrim and Rosemary Barton, MLA for Fermanagh/South Tyrone, along with his fellow members of Leitrim County Council; Cllr Sean McDermott, Cllr Sinead Guckian, Cllr Padraig Fallon and Cllr Bernice Swift of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.



He also acknowledged Donal Fox, CEO of Leitrim Development Company and he thanked Leitrim Development Company for developing the project, Supporting Kiltyclogher and Cashel Communities Arts and Heritage Project, with the Leitrim Peace IV Partnership.



He also welcomed the members of the Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership and the PEACE IV Project staff from Leitrim County Council.



Cllr McGowan said that the PEACE IV programme in Leitrim has community at its core. The Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership have secured funding of over €1.7m for County Leitrim and this will have significant benefits to communities throughout the county from rural areas to towns and villages.



The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).



He wished the two communities of Kiltyclogher and Cashel every success with the project in the coming year. Both communities were well represented at the event, underlining the support for the project from both Kiltyclogher Community Council and Cashel Community Association.



Chairperson of Kiltyclogher Community Council, Paul Slattery, welcomed everyone to the village and stressed the importance of Peace IV funding for the area. He noted the contribution of Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre workers, Ciaran Rock and Mairead Byrne, in developing activities in the area. He also thanked the local people who gave of their time to be involved in the projects.



The Arts and Heritage project hopes to gather, record and collect local heritage, artefacts, stories and songs from the cross border area of Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim and Cashel Co Fermanagh. The area is rich in historical material and the project aims to present this in a way that will be lively and interactive for locals and visitors alike.



Kate McCarthy, who has been employed as the Arts Engagement Worker for the project, outlined the next two events which will be a trip to Enniskillen Castle with guide Frank McHugh on August 29 and a storytelling evening with Seamas McCanny in Cashel on Sept 21st. Anyone interested in these events can contact her on 086 7777508.



Heritage Week in Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre



The launch was held as part of Heritage Week events at Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre, where earlier in the day 15 children and their families had taken part in heritage walk, talks and arts activities led by Mairead Byrne, Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre, Tina Pommer, Leitrim Landscapes Walks, Kealin Beattie, Leitrim Birdwatch and Tammy McFarlane, Face Painter.



Following the launch, the Heritage Week events continued. Local historian and storyteller, Hubert McMorrow, spoke about the days of the customs checks and smuggling along the border between the two communities. He pointed out that although many funny stories are told, there was a really sense of difficulty for local people when every item brought from one side of the border to the other could be immediately confiscated.



Cashel Community Centre



Members of Holey Soles Hillwalkers then stewarded a walk across the border to the newly refurbished Cashel Community Centre in Co Fermanagh. Cashel Community Association member, Gabriel McGrath, welcomed everyone to the new community centre and extended an invitation to the official opening of the launch of the refurbished Community Centre on Sept 8th at 1 pm.



The evening’s events concluded with a very interesting talk by local Belleek historian Joe O’Loughlin on Social Life and Notable People of the Area in times past. Joe spoke about the skilled tradespeople and craftspeople that the area has produced, including Mary Anne Keown nee Dolan (1886-1968), whose embroidery was introduced to the Queen of England who greatly admired her work. He also added a few smuggling stories to finish off proceedings!

