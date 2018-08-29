Presidential hopefuls will address Leitrim County Councillors next Monday
Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon.
A number of Presidential hopefuls are expected to address Leitrim County Councillors in Carrick-on-Shannon next Monday, September 3, in a bid to secure a council nomination.
This morning businessman, Sean Gallagher, confirmed he will seeking nominations to run for the presidency. He secured a nomination from Leitrim County Council in his last Presidential bid seven years ago.
Yesterday the date for the election of Irish President was confirmed for Friday, October 26, 2018.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on