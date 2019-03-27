A historic breakthrough for Carrick Rugby - GALLERY

The historic victory for Carrick Rugby club was described as a huge milestone for the club which continues to go from strength to strength.

Club President Niall Hanrahan believes the victory will mean a lot to the club: “This is a huge milestone for the Club and we’ll hopefully reap the benefits going forward, in terms of recruiting new players and members.”

Carrick’s Director of Rugby Stephen King was full of praise for the squad: “I cannot praise our squad enough. It’s been a long hard fought campaign extending over a total of nine games including the playoffs, and the dedication of all our lads has been nothing short of awesome.”

It was fitting that some of the stalwarts of the club, Liam Farrell, Peter Leyden, Peter Collins, Gerry Fitzgerald and Jim Newcombe, were present to see the club lift silverware. Special mention to the club’s main sponsors for all their support and assistance over the past number of years, Kenny & Siobhan Murtagh of Murtagh’s Bar Carrick-on-Shannon.

Like most amateur clubs, Carrick struggles to recruit new players although it now has a thriving youth/mini set up in place and

Overall, Carrick on Shannon RFC fields teams that compete in men’s senior, women’s and youth/mini rugby. As part of its ongoing development plan, the Club will again be hosting a Connacht Rugby Summer Camp this July for boys and girls aged six years to 12 years.

A popular Tag Rugby programme also takes place during the summer months, offering men and women the chance to play fun no-contact rugby.