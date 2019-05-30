Gallery | A weekend of joy and despair for candidates and supporters

It was a long and eventful weekend for candidates, their families and supporters, count staff and media in The Bush Hotel last weekend as the process of counting the votes and confirming the election of the 18 councillors to Leitrim County Council.

Willie Donnellan was on hand for the two days of counting and his pictures tell the story of the dramatic weekend.

Don't miss this week's Leitrim Observer for reaction from the candidates as well as a breakdown of all the tally figures and even more of Willie Donnellan's pictures from a dramatic weekend.