Swim Lough Rynn a great success - GALLERY

The second annual Swim Lough Rynn took place last Sunday at the Lough Rynn Recreational facility and once again attracted a quality field from all over Ireland with over 150 swimmers taking to the start line for the 3 different races.

The event is organised by Lough Key Triathlon Club and main sponsors were Aura Leisure Ireland while Leitrim County Council once again provided the facility and logistical support on the day. Flat calm water meant conditions were absolutely ideal for racing and the recent spell of warm weather bringing the water temperature up to a lovely 20 degrees.

Longford's Ciaran Madden won both the Men's 750m and 4km races while Orlaith McLoughlin, also from Longford, won the ladies 750m and 2km races. Elaine Lally from Lanesboro was a dominant winner of the ladies 4km race.

There were some good local performances also with Marta Rutowska (Mohill) taking the skins (non wetsuit) category in the 750m while Mark Kelly was 2nd overall in the 750m race 3rd in the 2km race.