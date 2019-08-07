Gallery | Launch of Lough Rynn Harvest Festival

The beautiful grounds of Lough Rynn Castle Hotel were the backdrop for the 2019 launch of Lough Rynn Harvest Festival and Vintage Day.

The festival will take place there on Sunday, 25 August.

In its 25th year, the festival will once more thrill and enthral all, with its fantastic array of the wonderful and weird – from the high-class vintage vehicles from every corner of the country, or the skill of the craftsmen as they demonstrate the old traditional crafts of the countryside.

Alongside too will be a vast array of children’s amusements, lots of street theatre, trade stands, food vendors and great live music from the bandstand.

Billed as the ‘last big family day-out of summer’ the festival promises to be just that.

Read Also: Excitement is building for Ballinamore Agricultural Show