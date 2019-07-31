Excitement is building for Ballinamore Agricultural Show

Ballinamore Agricultural Show, one of the highlights of the Annual Festival will take place on Tuesday, August 13, at Creamer’s Field, Golf Links Road, Ballinamore.

This annual event is regarded as one of the best in the region attracting exhibitors from a wide area. Prize money has increased to €17,000 and a variety of goods will be on offer for the prize winners in the various classes.

This year Ballinamore will host qualifiers for Horse and Cattle, the winners of which will go forward to Championship finals at other shows later in the summer. Judging in the Horse and Cattle sections gets underway at 11am with five rings in operation. Judging of Sheep starts at 1.30pm.

The very popular dog show begins at 1.30pm, with a total of fourteen classes catering for all breeds.

In the Marquee judging in Home Industry, Cookery, Farm, Garden and Photography sections also commences at 11am and indications are that the number of exhibitors will exceed previous years.

The Best Dressed Lady at the Show will be selected between 2pm and 4pm. They will also be many contenders for the title of Most Glamorous Granny and Miss Fashionista and Mother and Daughter Lookalike.

The Tossing the Sheaf will bring proceedings on the Show Field to a close. The presence of many trade stands, stalls all add to the carnival atmosphere of Show Day and provide entertainment for all the family.

The Committee would like to thank the local business Community for their continued support and also the many firms who have sponsored the various classes.

Schedules are currently available from Show Office at the Tourism Office, High Street, Ballinamore (071) 9645670 or (087) 0916433 or from local shops. Entries close on Tuesday, August 6, at 7pm.

The office will be open from 10am until 7pm each day until August 7. Remember no late entries will be accepted. This year’s Show will be held in Creamer’s Field, Golf Link Road, Ballinamore

