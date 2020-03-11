St Mary's Kiltoghert win Club of the Year at Leitrim Scor Finals - GALLERY

St Mary’s Kiltoghert had a very good day at the Leitrim Scor Finals last Saturday in Mohill, winning two titles and taking home the coveted Cormac Mac Giolla Shield for the Club of the Year title.

Eight clubs took part with St Mary’s and Bornacoola winning two titles each while there were also titles for Mohill, Fenagh St Caillin’s and Aughnasheelin. Fionnuala Maxwell once again did an excellent job hosting as Bean an Tí for the evening’s entertainment.

Well done to all eight clubs who took part. It was a lovely evening of music, song & dance. It was great to see some familiar faces returning to Scór Liatroma aris. Maith sibh go Leir.

The quiz was held in the new format prior to the stage competition with the top three teams going head to head on stage later in the evening. In Leitrim’s case we had a tie so four teams went to the final round.

After a nail biting final of six rounds, with the Bors and St Mary’s going point to point to the bitter end, Bornacoola emerged the winners and will represent Leitrim at the Connacht Final on Saturday March 21.

Medals were presented to the winners by the newly elected Chairperson of Leitrim County Board Chairman, Enda Stenson.

The club of the year was selected by the Cavan judging panel. Claire Crossan accepted the Cormac MacGiolla Shield for Club na Bliana on behalf of Laura Crossan (cultural officer St Mary's). It was proudly presented to Claire by Ailbhe McGill, Bornacoola.

The Leitrim winners were as follows:



Question Time: Bornacoola

Rince Foirne: Mohill

Solo Singing: Sinéad Egan Aughnasheelin

Recitation: Aidan Dockery Bornacoola

Ballad Group: St Mary's Kiltoghert

Nuachleas: No entries

Instrumental Music: St Mary's Kiltoghert

Set Dancing: Fenagh St Caillin's