GALLERY 1: Loving messages sent to family here in Leitrim from all around the world!

Sophia and Kaitlyn McSharry - 5 and 7yrs - from kinlough are missing their Grandad Oliver terribly. They want to tell him to stay safe and they cant wait for lots of hugs when this is all over.

The Cox family living in Bristol are unable to fly home for Easter. Greetings to granny and grandad, (John and Bernadette Cox, Ballyfermoyle, Keadue)., we miss you. From Finnegan, Dee and Adam xxx

Nicole, Oisin, Rachel and Raymond of Drumgorman saying hello to their nana Stasia. Caoimhe, Aoibhe and Chloe are missing from picture but we will all see you through the window! Love always

Martin and Phyl Collins from Kinlough: Granny and Grandad, I cant wait to come play in your house soon. I miss seeing ye for cuddles and fun. Ella

For Paddy and Brid Keane at Knocknasowna, Kilclare from their three granddaughters in Sydney: Hi Granny and Grandad. We love you and miss you. From Chloe, Abigail, Emily and puppy Charlie xxx

Pictured are Beth Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Ava Crean and Conor Crean from Wicklow and Dublin. Their grandad Hugh Mc Partlan is from Drumkeerin but also lives in Wicklow. They have sent the following mesage to their grandparents: Dear Gang Gang and Nana, looking forward to spending lots of time with you this summer. Love Beth, Ava, Thomas, Conor and Liam Òg xx

Dearest Granny Kathleen. I can’t wait for lots of ‘tuddles’ very soon. Missing you so much. Lots and lots of love. From Lauren in Dromahair who is Kathleen O’Loughlin’s first and only grandchild.

To our Granny Anne and aunts Brenda and Fiona in Carrick-on-Shannon, Sligo and Galway. We miss you! Love from your Irish/costarican family.

Ruth would like say: Greetings and sending love to my brother Adrian and Elsa and baby Michael in Taiwan.

To Teasie and Tommy McLoughlin, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon. Dear Granny Teasie and Granddad Tommy, We miss you both very much. Especially all the hugs, kisses and tickles. Mummy has us in the right colours though so that we don’t forget our roots! Looking forward to seeing ye soon. They’ll be some celebrations in Drumsna! Thomas and Harvey (twins, aged two and bit and sons of Tanya and Paul Allen)

Ciara, Eabha and Kelly Conlon are missing their grandparents terribly - Nanny and Granpa Nelis in Fenagh and Columba & Mae in Ballinamore! They can’t wait for a kiss and a cuddle very soon and to see their Aunty Lizzie who lives in New York. P.S They can’t wait to have Nanny’s homemade pancakes really soon.

Ryan and Joshua Cosgrove wanted to say hello to their nanny Kathleen and grandad Paddy Kane from Gortletteragh: hope to see ye very soon...

James and Matthew Cassidy would love to send on all their love to the best Grandma in the world - Phil O'Brien from Mohill, Co Leitrim. We miss her dearly and can’t wait to see her very soon

Granny and Grandad McNiff in Ballinamore hope you are staying safe miss you loads. Love Mark Jane Emma and Lillie Dowd

Ruth would like to send "speical wishes to her 98-year-old granny, Lizzie Summerhill who has the best carers looking after her Emma, Moira, Mary,Marion, and best friend Maura and best neighbors".

Doireann Boyle from Castleknock in Dublin sends love to her grandparents, Oliver and Mary Heslin in Gortletteragh, and is looking forward to her next visit to Leitrim.

Nanny and Joe (in Kilmore) we miss ye so much and can't wait for hugs soon lots of love always, Amy, Cerys & Keith (in Carrick-on-Shannon) xx

Hi Granny & Grandad (Packie Joe and Breedge Kane from Kilclare). We miss you so much and can't wait to come visit you in Leitrim and give you big hugs. Granny we can't wait for your lovely soup and Grandad we will bring you to Lynches. Lots of love from Katie, Amy & Mia (Celbridge).