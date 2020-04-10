GALLERY 1: Loving messages sent to family here in Leitrim from all around the world!
When we put out the call last week for people to send in images and special messages to family, especially much loved grandparents, during the Covid-19 crisis, we never expected to receive so many!
Here are a selection of some of images we received. We will be putting them all in paper and online in the coming weeks so please continue to send in your images and special messages to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie Don't forget to include the name of the recipient of your special message as well as to tell us who you are and where you are from.
#InThisTogether
#SharingTheLove
