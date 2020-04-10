GALLERY 2: Loving messages sent to family here in Leitrim from all around the world!

Eoghan, Kate, Abby and Emma McNamara, grandchildren of Pakie Tom McNamara, Cloone, they are all missing him at the moment and want to thank him for all he does with school runs etc throughout the normal year

Aaron, Aimee and Lily Fox from Ballaghaderreen sending lots of love to their Grandad Jim Fox (Carrick-on-Shannon) and want to tell him they miss him and will see him soon

Laoise & Tommy Harte from Darwin, Australia would like to send a special hello to Granny & Grandad Blessing in Drumshanbo and Nanny & Grandad Harte in Cloone and all of their family. Stay safe x

Pictured is nine-month-old Jack Holahan from Drumreilly, Ballinamore. Jack recently started crawling and can't wait to show both sets of grandparents Karen (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Roddy (Roscommon), Bridie and Jimmy, Drumreilly. He wants to say hello to his cousins in Leitrim and Wexford. From his mum and dad, Laura and James Holahan

Hi Granny Marie, Grandad Tommy, Granny Geraldine and Grandad Pat in Manorhamilton. I miss ye so much and can’t wait to see ye soon, make sure to have broccoli for when I come to visit!! Love from Tiernan McGourty in London

Ryan and Mikayla McNally in Carrick-on-Shannon are really missing Granny Rose and Grandad Sean Flynn and can't wait to give them a big hug when this is all over

Evelyn and Fergus Ward (along with baby sister Nessa aged 9 weeks) from Clifden want to say hello to their granny and grandad Mary and Francis Croal in Manorhamilton. They miss the lovely honey that they get from their grandad’s bees. We hope the bees are maintaining social distancing in the hives! And they also miss all the treats that granny brings. See you on face time soon xxx

Tóla and Frankie Beirne and their dog Banjoe social distancing from their granny and grandad Mae and Willie Joe Farrell, Ballinwing

Sean agus Brid (O'Suilleabhain in Ballinamore) we are missing you so much. We are playing our music, practicing our broom dance and keeping our chats going as gaeilge in your absence. We look forward to being able to give you a póg mhór. Slán leat Anois. From Sofia, Bobby, Sean and Ruby

Eileen and Gerry Mcguire, Eslin Bridge near Mohill: Nanna Eileen and Grandad Gerry McGuire, Eslin Bridge. Hope you are both staying safe at home. We're sad we can't come over to see you for Easter but hopefully we'll be able to come and see you both in the summer. Lots of love Eoghan, Eimear, Allie (dog), Widget & Yoda (cats) in Leeds, UK

Nanny, Uncle Dermot, Howard and all the Kettys in Glenfarne. We miss you terribly. Can't wait to see you all. From Laoise and Reuben in Co Mayo

Keeva Cassidy from Leitrim Village, Co Leitrim would like to say a very special hello to Grandad Derek and Nana Pauline from Wicklow and also to Granny Nuala and Grandad Michael from Arigna Co Roscommon.

Ethan and Callum Shanley would like to say hello to their grandparents Mae and Oliver in Bornacoola and Nana Bernie and Sean in Rooskey. "Stay safe everyone. See you hopefully soon."

A big hello to our Granny Nancy Woods, Cornaroy, Drumshanbo. Everyone thinks they have the best Granny but we know we do. We love her so much and we really miss her and can’t wait to see her again. Lots of hugs and Kisses, Rían, Kealan and Sadhbh Woods Ballinagh, Co. Cavan

To our special Grandad John McCarthy (Carrick-on-Shannon) in St. John’s Hospital Sligo - we just want to say Happy Birthday Grandad! We are missing you lots, but we know we will get to visit you when everything is all better in the world. We hope you have a nice day and eat lots of cake! Love from Áine, Frankie and Aoife xx”