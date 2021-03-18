Gallery : Gaelscoil Chluainín in Leitrim celebrates World Book Day

An air of normality returned to Gaelscoil Chluainín with the return to school on Monday, March 1 after the lockdown when infants to fourth class children returned.

It was World Book Day on March 4 and the children thoroughly enjoyed the diversion of dressing up for the occasion.

The school was full of excitement and it was wonderful to see the return of all the happy little faces which we had missed so much over the past few months.

A number of the fifth and sixth classes who are still being taught online participated virtually on the day also.